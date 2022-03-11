 
 

Paramount Shuts Down 'Assisted Living' Production After Cardi B Drops Out of Her Leading Role

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress allegedly feels her schedule being 'overextended' which leads her to back away from her role just days before the production is set to start in New York.

AceShowbiz - Paramount Players has reportedly shut down "Assisted Living" production. The film studio allegedly decided to pull the plug on its comedy film after Cardi B dropped out of her leading role.

On Thursday, March 10, Deadline reported that Paramount Players canceled the project one week before the production was set to start in New York. The decision came after the 29-year-old hip-hop star backed away from her role due to her schedule being "overextended." Other cast and crew were told the film has at least temporarily been scratched.

The outlet further noted that when a star pulls out of a movie this late, the exit often is followed by legal action. However, sources claimed that "the hope is to put the pieces back together later this year."

Thembi Banks, who produced "Love Life", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Work in Progress", is set to make her feature directorial debut with "Assisted Living", which is written by "This Is Us" writer Kay Oyegun. The production budget of the comedy film is reportedly around $30 million.

The film originally followed Cardi as Amber, a low-level criminal falsely accused of a crime. Amber has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother's retirement home.

In January last year, Cardi confirmed her involvement in "Assisted Living". At the time, the "WAP" femcee took to her Twitter account to retweet @hosthetics' post that read, "WAP = working at Paramount."

Cardi recently starred as Leysa, a woman who shares history with Vin Diesel's street racer character, in "F9". The musician is also set to reprise her role in "Fast and Furious 10", which is scheduled for release in 2023.

Cardi, who also had a small role as Diamond in "Hustlers", is currently busy with her upcoming second album that's set to be released this year. On March 9, the raptress admitted in a Twitter post that her "next single is super pressure."

