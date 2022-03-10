Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Rondeau Accused of Attacking Trans Woman He Got Sexual With

Instagram Celebrity

Elissa Lorenn claims the model was pretty 'f**ked up' when she and her friend came to Shanna's L.A. home to hang out with Matthew while the former Miss New York USA was filming 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Rondeau had reportedly vented his anger toward another woman before his alleged violent outburst with Shanna Moakler. The model has been accused of attacking a transgender woman he got sexual with in the actress' house while she was away filming "Celebrity Big Brother".

The trans woman named Elissa Lorenn claims she and her friend Shayan went to Shanna's Los Angeles home in early February to hang out with Matthew. It was after he found out that Shanna allegedly cheated on him.

Elissa tells Page Six that Matthew was already in bad shape when they arrived and it got worse over the time. "He had taken a knife and ripped through her paintings," she recalls. "When I first got there he didn't seem that f**ked up, but as the night progressed I was like, 'Oh, this is like a lot.' "

According to Elissa, the group made their way to the hot tub and were "having a few drinks" when the 29-year-old, who was naked, allegedly grew "stern and very kind of serious." She elaborates, "He walked up to me in the hot tub … and grabbed my face and started making out with me," adding, "The night continues to go on, and he's getting more and more sexual with not even just me but even with Shayan."

While both Elissa and Shayan initially brushed Matthew's behavior off as nothing more than an annoyance, that changed when Matthew followed Elissa inside. "He pushes me against the wall and slaps me across the face very hard," she claims, "and then puts his hands around my neck to choke me. I say 'choke' in the sense of low-key it was like a strangle."

When she woke up the next morning, Elissa allegedly couldn't move her neck and had bruises on her neck and shoulders. "Even my face was swollen because of how hard he hit me," she details, "He's like a big man. I may be trans, but I'm certainly not that big. He's a big man."

With his eyes "glazed over," Matthew allegedly began making out with Elissa "aggressively" before trying to "take it a little further," but Elissa says that she was able to escape. "It was such a shock to my system," she shares. "I couldn't even function. I was like, 'What the f**k is happening to me right now?' "

As to why she didn't report it to police, Elissa says it's because of her previous experiences as a trans woman. "I'm a trans woman. This is not something that I necessarily haven't experienced before," she explains, "so my first instinct was not to go to the police."

In a separate incident later that month, Matthew was arrested for felony domestic violence after he got into an argument with Shanna over her alleged infidelity. He, however, has denied that he ever laid a hand on her.

"I never hit her or beat her," Matthew claimed. The model added, "I'm an innocent man going through the toughest obstacle of his entire life so far," stressing that he "would never harm her or anyone" as he "doesn't have that fiber in [his] body." He continued, "I am not a woman beater. Period. I love and respect women."