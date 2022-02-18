Austin Butler Perfectly Embodies 1960s Heartthrob in First 'Elvis' Trailer

Movie

The Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann also stars Tom Hanks as the infamous Colonel Tom Parker, who discovers Elvis and shepherds his ascent to fame and fortune.

AceShowbiz - Austin Butler turns into a music superstar in the first trailer of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis". A courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, the video is narrated by Tom Hanks' Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's manager, who acknowledges that some may see him as the villain of the story.

At the center of the story is Elvis (Butler), who is depicted as a boy growing up with music of the black community at a local church. He is discovered by Tom as a young man and soon catapults to fame.

The video captures how the King of Rock and Roll charms ladies with his voice and moves on stage, his fear of the critics' reaction and how his concerns to the social issues rising at the time affect his music. There's also a glimpse of his love life.

"Elvis" explores "the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Ahead of the trailer's release, Luhrmann called the King of Rock n Roll's tale a "great canvas to explore America in the '50s and '60s." He added, "That life is culturally and socially at the center of the '50s, '60s, and even the '70s."

Meanwhile, Butler talked about portraying the real-life legend. "When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," he said. "For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching."

"I watched as much as I could, over and over," the 30-year-old actor said of studying the abundance of Elvis' films and concerts. "I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much."

The film features Butler's voice for young Elvis and a blend of Butler and tapes of Elvis for midlife Elvis. It also stars Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley, Elvis' mother, and Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley, Elvis' father.

The biopic will be released in U.S. theaters on June 24.