 
 

Zendaya Insists 'Euphoria' Is Not a 'Moral Tale' After D.A.R.E. Slams Show for 'Glorifying' Drug Use

HBO
TV

The actress portraying Rue Bennett on the hit HBO series insists that the show is not supposed 'to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.'

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has defended "Euphoria" against D.A.R.E.'s criticism. After the anti-drug organization slammed the hit HBO series for "glorifying" teen drug use and addiction, the Rue Bennett depicter made it clear that the show is not a "moral tale."

The 25-year-old actress addressed the issue when sitting down with Entertainment Weekly. "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," she pointed out.

"If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain," the former Disney darling added. "And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

Zendaya went on to note that "a lot of people reach out and find so many parallels from all ages, all walks of life." She further elaborated, "So many parallels with Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand, but also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that means the most to all of us."

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star's statement arrived following D.A.R.E.'s negative reaction towards the show. "Rather than further each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior," the organization said in a statement.

"HBO's television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today's world," it added. "It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as 'groundbreaking,' rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges."

