 
 

Barbara Corcoran Apologizes After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'

After making fun of the 'Sister Act' actress' size during the show, the 'Shark Tank' star says sorry in a new video shared on her social media platform as she realizes that her joke 'wasn't funny.'

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barbara Corcoran is showing remorse after making fun of Whoopi Goldberg's size on "The View". After fat-shaming the "Sister Act" actress, the "Shark Tank" star turned to her social media platform to apologize.

On Thursday, October 7, the 72-year-old businesswoman took to her Twitter account to issue an apology for her tasteless remarks. "I just came back from 'The View' and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I've known Whoopi for years," she began.

Barbara went on saying, "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny." The self-proclaimed "NYC Real Estate Queen" continued, "For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry." She captioned her apology video, "Love ya Whoopi [love] #The View."

Though so, some social media users weren't so quick to forgive. "If you realized that it wasn't funny, then you say, 'I'm sorry and I shouldn't have said it.' PERIOD. You don't go with 'For anyone I MAY HAVE OFFENDED' that screams of someone saying - you need to apologize, you're getting hammered online. I mean, you are. As you should be," one wrote.

"To anyone you 'might' have offended? Who wouldn't have been offended? Oh and jokes and rude comments are way two different animals," a second Twitter user fumed. A third added, "It's always so sad when someone screws up an otherwise perfect apology by saying some crap like 'to anyone who I may have offended.' It's not up for debate. You offended. You may or may not have 'intended' to, but there's no doubt, what you said was offensive. Period."

Barbara landed in hot water after she made a questionable joke about Whoopi during her appearance in the Thursday episode of the daytime show. The group was talking about a "great" pair of jeans from Good American, when Whoopi asked, "Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro assured her that they would. Whoopi then said, "Okay, just thought I would ask... Okay, if they fit three, no, two COVID butts, we'll be fine." Suddenly, Barbara chimed in, "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

Upon hearing Barbara's response, Whoopi appeared surprised and unamused. She didn't smile and instead raised her arms in a shrug. Ana then came to her defense by taking a jab at Barbara's floral dress. "Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV," she quipped. Barbara then responded, "That's not true!"

