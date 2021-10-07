 
 

Rihanna and John Mayer Spark Collaboration Rumors After Spotted on Dinner Together

The 'We Found Love' songstress and the 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' crooner are seen having meals together at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, leaving fans wondering about their new music.

  • Oct 7, 2021

Rihanna and John Mayer may be working on their soon-to-be collaboration. The "We Found Love" hitmaker and the "New Light" crooner left fans wondering about new music after the two were spotted having dinner together.

On Tuesday, October 5, the Fenty beauty and her fellow pop artist were spotted enjoying dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. In photos surfacing online, both singers kept their looks casual for the night outing.

Rihanna was seen wearing a brown crop top and cardigan paired with wide-leg jeans. To complete her look, the "Umbrella" hitmaker accessorized her outfit with plenty of chunky necklaces hanging on her neck. In the meantime, John donned a floral button-down jacket, a white T-shirt and a pair of baggy cargo pants. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer also wore a black face mask for the occasion.

Upon learning about their night outing, some of their fans speculated that the two are working on their new music, despite no confirmation given. "Probably doing a song together," one fan added, while another exclaimed, "A collaboration!" A third fan fully supported the speculations as saying, "I'm here for this." While a fourth comment read, "Omg a collab."

Rihanna and John have known each other since 2009 when they were pictured posing up together at the VEVO launch in New York. Then in 2013, they became even closer as John was out and about with his then-girlfriend and Rihanna's close friend Katy Perry.

Then in 2018, John was interviewed for a Billboard piece where he raved about Rihanna, noting how he highly admires her professionally. "If you told me Rihanna was on Easter Island right now, I'd go, 'Seems fair.' That's an artist with a circadian rhythm that I admire," the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" crooner said. He then added, "It's just like a blind person, man. She might call you at four in the morning. That's an artist."

