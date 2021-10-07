 
 

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' filmmaker gets real as he opens up about the reason why he would probably never make a sequel to his 2004 apocalypse horror comedy movie.

  Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Edgar Wright has ruled out directing a "Shaun of the Dead" sequel.

The filmmaker has no plans to work on a follow-up to the 2004 zombie apocalypse horror-comedy, which he helmed and co-wrote alongside lead actor Simon Pegg, because he finds it "difficult" returning to the same genre.

Speaking to the latest issue of SFX Magazine, he explained, "I haven't gone back to horror-comedy, because with Shaun of the Dead I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie."

"It's difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films - people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again."

However, Edgar did go on to helm and co-write two more movies in the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy - "Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End" - which also starred Simon and his comedy partner Nick Frost.

The "Last Night in Soho" director insisted that these types films take "three years to make" and he needs to work on new storylines to feel motivated.

"The thing is that films take so long to make," he sighed. "I think that's the thing that fans don't quite understand sometimes. They'll say, 'Why don't you knock out a Shaun sequel?' It's like, these films take three years to make, you've got to really, really love it to do it."

"So because films take longer to make, trying to challenge yourself with a different subject matter or something you haven't done before, it's always the real motivator."

