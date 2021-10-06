Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Candid About Filming Awkward Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

Fox Searchlight Pictures/Dale Robinette Movie

'The Good Girl' actor, who has a huge crush on the former 'Friends' star, responds to the question if it was 'torture' to film love scenes with her, and explains why he was grateful to her.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted to having a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston when they made 2002 film "The Good Girl" and really struggling to film their awkward love scenes together.

Jake recalled working with the "Friends" star on the movie during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, October 5.

When Stern asked him if it was "torture" to film love scenes with his crush, Gyllenhaal laughed that it was - and it wasn't.

"Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was," he quipped. "But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."

The romantic scenes stayed strictly professional because, as the "Donnie Darko" star pointed out, "...love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it [being filmed]. That doesn't turn me on."

"It's oddly mechanical. And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes."

But the "Nightcrawler" actor was grateful to Jennifer for smoothing over a potentially embarrassing situation by strategically placing a pillow between them when they got "horizontal" during one scene.

"The pillow technique was used," Jake joked. "That was just pre-emptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie... She was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, 'I'm putting a pillow here.' "