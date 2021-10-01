Britney 'Takes the Stress Off' Conservatorship Hearing With Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

Britney Spears has reportedly enjoyed a relaxing vacation with husband-to-be Sam Asghari as estranged father Jamie was officially suspended as her conservator.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly went on vacation before her conservatorship hearing.

The "Toxic" hitmaker left Los Angeles with her fiance ahead of Wednesday's (29Sep21) legal meeting, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his position as conservator of her estate, because she wanted to "take the stress off" the situation.

"Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation," an insider told People magazine. "She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today. Of course she's happy with the result of the hearing."

Following the court decision, the hitmaker took to Instagram to share what appeared to be a throwback video of herself flying a plane, and wrote, "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon."

Sam also took to his Instagram Story to celebrate and said, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

And alongside a black and white photo of a female lion, he added, "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Judge Penny said that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" during the latest court hearing in the long-running dispute.

Britney's father was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.