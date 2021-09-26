 
 

Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play

The 'Rocketman' actor and the 'Bridgeton' hunk have been signed on to play a same-sex couple in the upcoming stage production which will mark the former's West End debut.

  Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton and "Bridgerton" heartthrob Jonathan Bailey are to play a gay couple in West End play "C*ck".

The pair will star as a "gay couple whose relationship is called into question when John (Bailey) takes a break from his boyfriend (Egerton). While on a break, John meets the girl of his dreams, and must decide what path to take sexually."

The production will open at London's Ambassadors Theatre on 5 March (22), and will run until 5 June next year.

Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels will also star in the show.

Despite Jonathan being most well known for playing Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series, he was an established theatre veteran before landing the role, and even won an Olivier award for his part in the musical "Company" several years ago.

Taron is also no stranger to treading the boards, having previously appeared in stage plays "The Last of the Houssmans" and "No Quarter". However, "C*ck" will be his West End debut.

The actor previously won multiple accolades for his portrayal as Elton John in 2019's "Rocketman". He will next lend his voice to star-studded kiddie movie "Sing 2", joining the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Bono. He is also tapped for a true-story movie about classic video game Tetris.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey is set to reprise his role in the upcoming second season of "Bridgerton". The next installment will revolve around his character and his quest to find love.

