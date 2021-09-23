Steve Aoki Reveals He Wants to Be Cryogenically Frozen When He Dies

Instagram Celebrity

Explaining that he wants to live forever, the 43-year-old DJ also reveals that he's trying to convince his family to freeze their bodies too when they die.

AceShowbiz - Steve Aoki is so enthusiastic about the idea of living forever. When speaking on the "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" show, the DJ revealed that he wants to be cryogenically frozen when he dies so he can come back to life.

"My passion is in what's in the future with brain technology," the 43-year-old told journalist Graham Bensinger. "The angle is finding a way to live forever, and that sounds kind of scary and crazy when you say that... My mom's 78. I want to see her live to 120. I want to say, 'Mom, you have another 50 more years left,' you know?"

Steve went on to explain, "So Alcor is a facility that deep freezes your body... If I'm so lucky to die in a hospital situation where they can move my whole body and quickly get my body - my brain most importantly - into this deep Kelvin temperature." He then added, "And... if there's technology to actually bring you back, then I could come back."

However, the electronic dance music artist claimed that his mother and his sister didn't share his enthusiasm for freezing themselves after their deaths. Still, he keeps trying to convince them so he won't be alone in the future. "The sad thing is, I don't want to come back and my whole family's gone. That's why I'm... asking my whole family, 'Let's at least all do it together.' "

This was not the first time Steve opened up about his desire for immortality. When sitting down with Rolling Stone in 2016, he divulged that he's inspired to make the move after his father Rocky Aoki died of cancer in 2008.

"I'm gonna live forever!" Steve said, before recalling his father's illness, "He had tubes all in him, but he'd grip my hand tight. He was still there, fighting. His brain was not ready to die."