Britney Spears 'Back Already' on Instagram After A Week Hiatus: 'I Couldn't Stay Away' Too Long

After making her return, the 'Womanizer' songstress treats her followers to a video of her dancing energetically to Lenny Kravitz's 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is "back already" on Instagram. Having been absent from the social media platform for a week, the "Toxic" hitmaker finally announced her return because she "couldn't stay away" from it too long.

On Monday, September 20, the 39-year-old shared some pictures taken during her absence. She captioned the post, "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s**t ... FIANCE ... I still can't believe it !!!! I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions !!!!!"

Hours later, Britney treated her fans to a video of her dancing energetically to Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way". In the accompanying message, she wrote, "Sorry I like long hair to twirl ... so this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb new glade Hawaiian breeze carpet cleaner !!!!! Holy hell it's great .... my living room smells so nice to WAKE UP to !!!!!"

"This song by Lenny Kravitz is a fun one to dance to ... of course my favorite lyric is I WAS BORN !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL and don't forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks !!!!!" the pop star added. "Pssss my red dye came out in the shower and it looked like a crime scene !!!! Pssss ok ... I'm taking myself very seriously in this dance !!!!!!!"

Britney deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement to her longtime partner, Sam Asghari. At that time, she informed her fans on Twitter, "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon."

Sam will become Britney's third husband. The older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears was previously married to rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons together. She was also married to Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.

