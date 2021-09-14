 
 

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where are You From?' at Met Gala
Instagram/WENN/Lia Toby
Celebrity

After the interview went viral, many on Twitter bring up the 'Hustlers' actress' viral meme when she admitted to not knowing who former Vice President Dick Cheney was.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of the things that people will remember from the 2021 Met Gala is Keke Palmer's question to Brooklyn Beckham. The Mercedes of "Hustlers" has sent fans into a frenzy after she asked the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams, "Where are you from?"

Keke posed the question when she was interviewing Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz during a Vogue live stream on Monday, September 13. "Speaking of the fashion, the theme is '[In America: A Lexicon of Fashion],' what does that mean to you guys?" she first asked the engaged couple.

"Well, I'm trying to make him an American right now, I don't want him to go back," Nicola said as she held Brooklyn closer. Upon hearing the answer, Keke then asked the British heartthrob, "Where are you from?" to which the photographer replied, "I'm from London."

  See also...

"Oh from London. So we just getting you for a little while, not for a long while?" the "Akeelah and the Bee" star continued. The 22-year-old model then explained that he and his actress fiancee "live in L.A."

Many on Twitter found the interview amusing. One user tweeted, "Lmao Keke Palmer asking Brooklyn where he's from. I love that she doesn't know he's a Beckham. #MetGala." Another wrote, "i'm still reeling over keke palmer asking brooklyn beckham where he's from pls too funny." A third chimed in, "keke palmer asking who brooklyn is im crying."

Someone else wondered, "did Keke just ask Brooklyn Beckham where he is from?! ffsskkfsksjjsjsjk #MetGala." Some others, meanwhile, let out memes of Keke from her viral Vanity Fair interview when she said she didn't know who former Vice President Dick Cheney was. In the interview, she said, "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is."

You can share this post!

Kris Jenner Raves About Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy at Met Gala

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Claims She's Been 'Quietly Battling' Ovarian Cancer

Related Posts
Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer on Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: I Do Not Give Up on Myself

Keke Palmer on Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: I Do Not Give Up on Myself

Most Read
'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help
Celebrity

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse

Don McLean Disinherits Daughter Following Accusations of Emotional and Mental Abuse