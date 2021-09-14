Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where are You From?' at Met Gala

Instagram/WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

After the interview went viral, many on Twitter bring up the 'Hustlers' actress' viral meme when she admitted to not knowing who former Vice President Dick Cheney was.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of the things that people will remember from the 2021 Met Gala is Keke Palmer's question to Brooklyn Beckham. The Mercedes of "Hustlers" has sent fans into a frenzy after she asked the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams, "Where are you from?"

Keke posed the question when she was interviewing Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz during a Vogue live stream on Monday, September 13. "Speaking of the fashion, the theme is '[In America: A Lexicon of Fashion],' what does that mean to you guys?" she first asked the engaged couple.

"Well, I'm trying to make him an American right now, I don't want him to go back," Nicola said as she held Brooklyn closer. Upon hearing the answer, Keke then asked the British heartthrob, "Where are you from?" to which the photographer replied, "I'm from London."

"Oh from London. So we just getting you for a little while, not for a long while?" the "Akeelah and the Bee" star continued. The 22-year-old model then explained that he and his actress fiancee "live in L.A."

Many on Twitter found the interview amusing. One user tweeted, "Lmao Keke Palmer asking Brooklyn where he's from. I love that she doesn't know he's a Beckham. #MetGala." Another wrote, "i'm still reeling over keke palmer asking brooklyn beckham where he's from pls too funny." A third chimed in, "keke palmer asking who brooklyn is im crying."

Someone else wondered, "did Keke just ask Brooklyn Beckham where he is from?! ffsskkfsksjjsjsjk #MetGala." Some others, meanwhile, let out memes of Keke from her viral Vanity Fair interview when she said she didn't know who former Vice President Dick Cheney was. In the interview, she said, "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is."