Lashana Lynch Believes James Bond Depicter Is Not Restricted by Age, Race or Gender

Instagram Movie

To be seen as MI6 agent Nomi in 'No Time To Die', the 'Captain Marvel' actress also shares her excitement in working with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create the character.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch has insisted anyone could play James Bond, regardless of age or gender.

The 33-year-old actress – who will portray MI6 agent Nomi in the upcoming next instalment of the franchise, "No Time to Die" – believes audiences would still "flock to the cinema" to see the movies, no matter who takes over from Daniel Craig as the suave spy.

"We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants," she told The Observer magazine. "They're actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience."

"With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old's gonna do, no?"

Lashana's character is rumored to inherit Bond's 007 designation, but she insisted she isn't the next James Bond.

"I'd just be like, 'Erm, right, so where do you start again?' " the "Captain Marvel" star laughed.

The actress was overjoyed to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create her character, who she promised is "very highly skilled" but also relatable.

"When I told Phoebe who I wanted Nomi to be, it wasn't a conversation," she said. "She just said, 'That's exactly what I thought, fab, OK, let's do it.' I said, I want her to be a real woman, but I don't want her work to make her masculine. She's not slick. She has it together, she's highly competent and very highly skilled, but she's a real human being and sometimes she's awkward."

"And that's what is so clever about Phoebe's writing. Once we'd had a conversation about her possibly being awkward, there were some moments that I read that were just like, 'Oh no, is she really going to say that in the scene? I'm so here for it!' "