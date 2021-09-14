 
 

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max
Warner Bros. Pictures
TV

Written by Lauren LeFranc, the new project, is set to focus on The Penguin's rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld with Colin Farrell being expected to play the villain.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - HBO Max is reportedly developing a "The Batman" spin-off series. The new project will be centering on The Penguin, Variety reports.

The reports share that Colin Farrell, who will be playing the notorious supervillain in the upcoming movie, has been approached to star on the new series. However, sources claim that no deal has been reached so far.

Written by Lauren LeFranc, the project is set to focus on The Penguin's rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. One of the most famoust villains in Gotham, The Penguin a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot has been played by various actors. Among them are Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor.

  See also...

Reps for HBO Max refuse to comment.

The Penguin-centered will not the only Gotham-set series which is currently being developed on the network. It will join Joe Barton-showrun series which is set to focus on the Gotham Police Department. It is said that the seires is intended to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad complex characters of Gotham.

Meanwhile, "The Batman" is about Batman uncovering corruption in Gotham City while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The movie is set in Batman’s second year of crime fighting. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis.

In addition to serving behind the lens, Reeves wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022 after being delayed twice from an original June 2021 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can share this post!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Found After Missing for Several Days in Los Angeles
Related Posts
Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action

New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Finally Wraps Up Production After COVID-19 Delays

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Finally Wraps Up Production After COVID-19 Delays

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Is Allegedly Difficult to Work With, Appears Intoxicated on Set

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Is Allegedly Difficult to Work With, Appears Intoxicated on Set

Most Read
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off 'EGO' Ring After Bagging Her First Emmy
TV

Jennifer Hudson Shows Off 'EGO' Ring After Bagging Her First Emmy

Priyanka Chopra and Usher to Pit Activists Against One Another for New Reality TV Show

Priyanka Chopra and Usher to Pit Activists Against One Another for New Reality TV Show

Mandy Moore Keen to Direct an Episode of 'This Is Us' Final Season

Mandy Moore Keen to Direct an Episode of 'This Is Us' Final Season

'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Big at Opening Night of 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Big at Opening Night of 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series