 
 

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing snaps of her red carpet outfits from past galas, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star confirms that she will be a no-show at fashion's big night unlike the past five years.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pregnant reality star and fashion icon Kylie Jenner won't be attending the 2021 MET Gala.

The beauty mogul, who has been a regular guest at fashion's big night for the past five years, announced the news via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 13, hours before A-listers will start to arrive for the glitzy fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," she wrote after sharing snaps of her red carpet outfits from past galas. "I can't wait to see all the looks."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who confirmed she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott (II) on September 8, did not specify why she isn't attending.

  See also...

Kylie Jenner via IG Story

Kylie Jenner announced she won't be attending the 2021 Met Gala.

However, a source told E! News that Kylie had second thoughts about attending the star-studded event. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the so-called inside source shared.

"She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go," the informant continued. "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

This year's Met Gala has a more pared-down guest list due to COVID-19.

Kylie also did not attend Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards, also held in New York, so she missed being able to celebrate with Scott after he picked up the Best Hip-Hop Video prize, and embarrassingly forgot to thank her in his acceptance speech.

You can share this post!

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Recruited to Host Tony Awards Events

R. Kelly Accused of Performing Oral Sex on 14-Year-Old Aaliyah by Backup Dancer
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech