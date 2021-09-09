North West Hilariously Imitates Mom Kim Kardashian's Fake Influencer Voice

Instagram Celebrity

The 8-year-old girl, whom Kim shares with Kanye West, roasts the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum for allegedly talking 'different' for videos on social media.

AceShowbiz - North West has once again called out her mom Kim Kardashian on social media. In an Instagram Story video that the reality TV star shared on Wednesday, September 8, the 8-year-old wondered why her famous mom sounds different on videos for social media.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked while Kim was doing her thing. Kim then said, "Why do I talk different from what?" To that, her daughter replied, "From your videos."

Kim, however, didn't agree with her daughter as she insisted, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

Still, North and her cousin Penelope Disick agreed that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star did sound different when addressing her followers on clips that she shared on her social media accounts. To prove her point, North even did an exaggerated impersonation of the SKIMS founder's voice, prompting Penelope to chuckle.

"Is that how I sound Penelope?" Kim asked her niece. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian shyly replied with a nod.

Later in the video, Kim mentioned about being "glad" about something. That prompted North to once again call out her mom. "You always say you're glad when you're mad," North, whom Kim shares with estranged husband Kanye West, told her mom.

This is hardly the first time for North to expose Kim on social media. Back in May, North spilled the tea that Kim "never" listens to Olivia Rodrigo's hit "Drivers Licence" despite her claiming to be a big fan of the young singer. "How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? You guys know I love 'Drivers License'," Kim raved over the "traitor" hitmaker.

North then quipped off-camera, "You never listen to it." Kim, however, insisted, "Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time."