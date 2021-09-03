 
 

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Runway Return at Rihanna's New Lingerie Show

The 'Gone Girl' actress is returning to the catwalk for the first time since giving birth to her first child in March as she models for Rihanna's lingerie for upcoming show.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has returned to the runway for her first fashion show since becoming a mum to show off Rihanna's latest lingerie designs.

The hot mama took a six-month hiatus following the birth of son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March (21), but she was back on the catwalk for the latest Savage X Fenty show, wearing a skimpy pink two-piece and leopard-print heels.

Footage captured on camera and obtained by Page Six was taken as Emily filmed her part in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, which will air exclusively on Amazon Prime on 24 September (21).

Rihanna announced the fall 2021 Savage X Fenty show last week (ends27Aug21), describing the event as a combination of "fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture."

She launched the annual lingerie show in 2019, and last year's event featured exclusive performances by Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, and Roddy Ricch, while Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Normani, and Cara Delevingne were among her models.

RiRi has since amassed an estimated $1.7 billion of fortune following the launch of her Fenty line. She becomes the world's richest female singer and the second wealthiest woman in entertainment on the planet, behind Oprah Winfrey, who has an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion.

But RiRi's fashion endeavor was not without a hurdle. Earlier this year, the Bajan singer/songwriter was forced to shut down her Fenty fashion line amid Covid-19 pandemic after less than two years in production. The label was put on hold "pending better conditions."

