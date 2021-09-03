Jamie Foxx Shocks Fans When He Crashes Bachelorette Party in Miami

WENN Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor takes time to pose for a group selfie with the women when he stumbles upon a bride-to-be party at a Miami hotspot in Florida.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has crashed a bachelorette party and made sure to take a selfie with the bride-to-be's party.

The Oscar winner wasn't initially recognized by the women, who were partying at Miami, Florida hotspot Kiki on the Rive on Sunday (29Aug21), Page Six reports.

"When Jamie took a walk inside, he stumbled upon a bachelorette party all decked in sailor hats," a source who was at the scene shared. "At first, they didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask, but then it clicked and they were shocked."

The Oscar winner was seen wearing a face mask throughout the night to protect himself from COVID-19 although there was no mask mandate at the venue.

The "Django Unchained" actor took one of the women's phones and snapped a group selfie with them, which they shared with Page Six.

Foxx was at the restaurant to attend a birthday celebration for luxury car dealer RD Whittington, his co-star in the new Discovery reality TV series "Hustle & Roll", where he reportedly ordered 20 bottles of Dom Perignon Champagne and plenty of food for his guests.

Jamie Foxx is also cast for an upcoming Mike Tyson biopic which is developed as a limited series. Moviemaking heavyweights Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese will serve as executive producers.

The actor has ramped up his exercise routine in order to bulk up for the role. "The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing," he told his followers.