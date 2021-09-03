 
 

Jamie Foxx Shocks Fans When He Crashes Bachelorette Party in Miami

Jamie Foxx Shocks Fans When He Crashes Bachelorette Party in Miami
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor takes time to pose for a group selfie with the women when he stumbles upon a bride-to-be party at a Miami hotspot in Florida.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has crashed a bachelorette party and made sure to take a selfie with the bride-to-be's party.

The Oscar winner wasn't initially recognized by the women, who were partying at Miami, Florida hotspot Kiki on the Rive on Sunday (29Aug21), Page Six reports.

"When Jamie took a walk inside, he stumbled upon a bachelorette party all decked in sailor hats," a source who was at the scene shared. "At first, they didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask, but then it clicked and they were shocked."

The Oscar winner was seen wearing a face mask throughout the night to protect himself from COVID-19 although there was no mask mandate at the venue.

  See also...

The "Django Unchained" actor took one of the women's phones and snapped a group selfie with them, which they shared with Page Six.

Foxx was at the restaurant to attend a birthday celebration for luxury car dealer RD Whittington, his co-star in the new Discovery reality TV series "Hustle & Roll", where he reportedly ordered 20 bottles of Dom Perignon Champagne and plenty of food for his guests.

Jamie Foxx is also cast for an upcoming Mike Tyson biopic which is developed as a limited series. Moviemaking heavyweights Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese will serve as executive producers.

The actor has ramped up his exercise routine in order to bulk up for the role. "The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing," he told his followers.

You can share this post!

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

'Zorba the Greek' Composer Mikis Theodorakis Passes Away at 96
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Caught Cozying Up to Mystery White Lady on Florida Vacation

Jamie Foxx Caught Cozying Up to Mystery White Lady on Florida Vacation

Jamie Foxx Reunites With Dominique Fishback for Adaptation of 'Subverted'

Jamie Foxx Reunites With Dominique Fishback for Adaptation of 'Subverted'

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Biopic Heading to TV as Limited Series

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Biopic Heading to TV as Limited Series

Jamie Foxx Calls Late Sister His 'Breath' and 'Soul' in Touching Tribute on World Down Syndrome Day

Jamie Foxx Calls Late Sister His 'Breath' and 'Soul' in Touching Tribute on World Down Syndrome Day

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle