Graham Coxon Open to Blur Reunion
The lead guitarist of the 'Parklife' band is up for reuniting with bandmates Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, and Alex James, six years since their last studio album.

  • Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Graham Coxon is up for reuniting with Blur when the time is right.

The guitarist has compared his workload to "a massive English breakfast" and admitted he probably wouldn't notice if someone "snuck on a grilled tomato," so he'd definitely be up for getting the band back together when there is reason to.

Speaking to NME, he said, "Having a lot on your plate is a sort of chaos. It's like a massive English breakfast at the moment. If someone snuck on a grilled tomato I probably wouldn't notice. I'm up for it, if everyone digs the idea."

"I think a lot of people have decided in some sort of way that they were living life in a really strange way that wasn't actually suiting them very well and chopped away a lot of the stuff that they don't need. I've been trying to do that a little bit."

Graham - who is featured on Duran Duran's upcoming record, "Future Past" - added, "That's always been the thing with Blur - they'll do it when they really need to and not for any other reason."

"It doesn't really seem genuine to just get back together and just do gigs for a bit of spondage. We need to have some sort of focus for how we would work."

The Britpop legends haven't toured together since their 2015 run in support of their comeback LP, "The Magic Whip", though frontman Damon Albarn reunited with his bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James, and Graham at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

