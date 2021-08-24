Britney Spears Thrilled to Be Reunited With Dogs After Housekeeper Dispute

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident after it was claimed she 'struck' one of her housekeepers.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has reportedly been reunited with her dogs after allegedly getting into a dispute with an employee over their care.

The 39-year-old is being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident after it was claimed she "struck" one of her housekeepers during a dispute.

It was later claimed the argument occurred when the housekeeper took Britney's dogs to the vet after becoming concerned with the animals' well-being, which left the "Toxic" singer fuming as the pooches were removed from her home.

But it has now been reported the dogs are back home once again, and Britney is "thrilled" to have them around.

A source told People magazine, "Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now."

Insiders also claim the "housekeeper no longer works for" Britney, but insisted the singer has "more help" for her dogs now.

Earlier this week, Captain Eric Buschow confirmed Britney was the subject of an investigation after the incident at her home.

He said, "Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney's office for review. It's a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation]."

However, a source close to Britney insisted the report is not true. The insider claimed, "The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands. She didn't hit anyone."

Buschow declined to "discuss the particulars" of the incident but explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is "physical contact" with another person. But the captain also said there were no injuries reported.

The alleged altercation comes one week after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, announced he will finally be stepping down as her co-conservator after months of campaigning to have him removed.

Jamie - who currently oversees Britney's finances - insisted he won't step back until an "orderly transition" is put in place for a new conservator to take over.