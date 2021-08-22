ACM Awards Leaves CBS, Finds New Home at Amazon Prime Video

Facebook Music

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on Amazon Prime Video for 2022 ceremony as they turn to streaming site after parting ways with the Eye.

AceShowbiz - The Academy of Country Music Awards will air on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

The show will no longer be airing on CBS, reported Deadline, with the move marking the first time a major awards show will be streamed live on an on demand platform.

"We're excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios.

"Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be live-streamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience."

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, added, "We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video."

The ACM Awards have been airing on CBS since 1998, however the slot will be filled with the CMT Music Awards, which will move to the network in April 2022.

Earlier this year at the annual 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, and Lee Brice won big with double victories each.

Morris collected the coveted Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year prizes while Pearce and Brice picked up Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year for their collaboration "I Hope You're Happy Now".