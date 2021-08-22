Olivia Newton-John Raises Money to Fund Wellness Therapy for Cancer Patients

WENN Celebrity

Ahead of 72nd birthday, the 'Grease' actress announces a fundraiser to benefit a charity which aims at helping cancer patients with 'evidence-based wellness therapies.'

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John wants to "raise a lot of money" for cancer wellness therapies to mark her upcoming 72nd birthday.

The "Grease" star will mark her birthday next month (Sep21) and has said her "wish" is to raise money and "help a lot of people" who are suffering from cancer.

She explained, "My birthday wish is that we raise a lot of money and we help a lot of people."

Olivia is supporting the Walk For Wellness, which raises money to fund "evidence-based wellness therapies" through her own Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

The Centre's mission is to "ease the side effects of cancer treatment and support people with cancer emotionally, spiritually and physically."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Walk For Wellness will be held virtually this year, allowing people from all over the world to participate.

Olivia added, "The idea is to get a group of your friends together and just walk and raise some money."

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which eventually went into remission before her cancer returned in 2013. She was then told in 2017 that the cancer had metastasised to her bones.

And Olivia said she was helped in her recovery by programs similar to the ones provided at the centre, including "yoga, meditation, acupuncture and art therapy."

Speaking to Australian morning show Sunrise, she explained, "I was in the hospital a couple of years ago and got to experience all of these programs in my room and it made a huge difference to me. It keeps you positive and in a great space."

The "Xanadu" actress also gave an update on her current cancer fight, insisting that she's "doing well."