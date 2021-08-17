Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Little Mix appear to be teasing new music to mark their 10th anniversary.

The chart-topping girl group - comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and formerly Jesy Nelson - will be celebrating the milestone this Thursday (19Aug21) with a surprise on the way for fans.

Sharing a throwback montage, including pictures of the "Sweet Melody" hitmakers as a four-piece, the girls tweeted, "Thursday," along with a white love heart emoji.

Little Mix shot to fame on "The X Factor U.K." in 2011 and are one of the most successful acts from the talent show.

Jesy quit in December (20) after almost a decade and stated that being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health.

The singer is currently gearing up to launch her solo career with her imminent debut single, which she has shared a preview of on social media.

Earlier this month, the star removed all her posts on Instagram, unfollowed everyone, and changed her profile picture to a hot pink colour.

An insider said, "Jesy spent several months at the beginning of the year working on the music and it has all come together quite quickly."

"Her new record label Polydor are keen to strike while the iron is hot, so they are throwing everything at her project and want the first single out in a matter of weeks."

"It is more upbeat than some might be expecting and there will be plenty of choreography in the video."

After signing with Polydor, she's been sharing pictures and videos from the studio, and in a recent update, she suggested it wouldn't be long before fans hear what she's been working on.

Alongside two bikini snaps of her catching rays in the garden, the music star wrote on Instagram, "New era pending……"