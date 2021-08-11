 
 

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees
TV

Additionally, the org and CBS reveal that the upcoming big events will move outdoor as they 'have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE.'

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Television Academy has made several alterations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. It was announced that the org will be limiting nominees who can attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The org revealed in a statement on Tuesday, August 10, "Preparations for welcoming live audiences to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards telecast are underway." The statement continued, "Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19."

"Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the org further explained. "We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP."

Additionally, the Television Academy and CBS shared that they "have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an 'indoor/outdoor' setting and more socially distanced audience seating."

The statement concluded, "The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant."

Prior to this, the TV Academy noted that a "very limited" red carpet will greet attendees while attending the event. The org revealed that only approximately a dozen outlets would be given permission to cover talent arrivals and conduct on-site interview. Details of selected outlets are expected to come in the near future.

