'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener 'Blindsided' After Husband Files for Divorce

Noella herself has filed her own filing as the Bravo personality demands monthly spousal support and asks the court to award her primary legal and physical custody of their son.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Orange County" newcomer Noella Bergener is about to end her marriage with her husband James Bergener. The lawyer officially filed for divorce from the Bravo star, filing a petition in O.C. court on Monday, August 2.

In the court documents, James listed the date of marriage as June 28, 2020, while the date of separation is "to be determined." James, a personal injury attorney known in SoCal as "Sweet James", also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to TMZ, Noella was "blindsided" by the filing. It was also said that James and Noella are not currently living at their Orange County home.

Noella herself has filed her own filing days after James did. In her court documents, the TV star is demanding the court award her primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, James and give her only visitation.

She additionally wants her estranged husband to pay her monthly spousal support and asks the court to terminate his ability to request any support from her. She also wanted James to pay her legal expense. "To the exact nature of the separate property asset and debts are unknown to the Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend her petition once it is discovered," the court document stated.

The divorce arrives in the wake of James' tax issue. He was recently accused of owing nearly $6 million in back taxes and was with a massive federal tax lien for 2018 and 2019 totaling over $4 million. There ws also a separate lien from California for $1.85 million.

Addressing the legal problem surrounding her husband, Noella previously said, "I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming ... and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since." She went on to say, "I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husbands debts."