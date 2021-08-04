Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Her Viral Look-A-Like TikTok Video: 'It Freaked Me Out'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has weighed in on the viral TikTok video made by Lisa Tranel, who looks like her. In her new magazine interview, the "Friends" alum opened up that she was "freaked out" seeing her look-a-like.

For InStyle September issue's cover story, the 52-year-old actress revealed her first reaction to seeing Lisa's viral video.

In the clip that was posted by @she_plusthree and has since garnered nearly 7 million views and 800,000 likes, her doppelganger lip-synced [to] some of the actress' iconic lines as Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom. "A friend sent that to me -- I watched it, and it freaked me out," Jennifer told the outlet.

Jennifer went on to note that Lisa "was pretty close" to look like her. "She's not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, 'I look just like you,' she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, 'Thanks?' And other times it's, 'Wow, thank you,' " the "We're the Millers" actress continued.

In the viral TikTok video, Lisa lip-synced to an iconic quote from a 1997 episode of the hit TV sitcom. "I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?" the voice said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer claimed that Vanessa Bayer's impression of her on "Saturday Night Live" is "one of the best." The actress recalled, "I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on 'SNL'?' My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy].' "

"They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.' Then I was like, 'Uh, oh. Oh, I see,' " Jennifer added. "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," she continued. "That's always the gut instinct…they're making fun of me."