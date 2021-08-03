 
 

Kanye West Offered 'Elite VIP' Account to Watch Free Porn While Finishing 'Donda' at Atlanta Stadium

WENN
Daryn Parker, a Vice President of an adult film company named CamSoda, encourages the MC to 'channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for.'

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has received unconventional support while finishing his latest album "Donda" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To make his residency at the venue more comfortable, an adult film company named CamSoda offered the "Gold Digger" rapper an "Elite VIP" account to watch free porn.

Vice President of CamSoda Daryn Parker made the offer by sending a letter to the billionaire Yeezy designer. "I'd like to set you up with an 'Elite VIP' CamSoda account, which comes with a dedicated host (think a 24/7 concierge) to help you find muses that won't be gold diggers, but will help make you feel harder, better, faster and stronger," so read the message.

"Let's channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for," Daryn went on noting. "What say Ye? Let me know ASAP."

It remains unclear whether Kanye took the offer. The 44-year-old MC, however, once revealed that he used to get addicted to porn. When speaking to Zane Lowe in October 2019, he admitted, "For me, Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction."

"My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian further shared. "From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it's OK and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not ok.' With God I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me."

Porn aside, the "All of the Lights" spitter is currently living in a small bedroom inside the Atlanta stadium while working on "Donda". The 10th album, which is named after his late mom Donda West, is set to be released on Friday, August 6.

