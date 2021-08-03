 
 

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

In their ongoing bitter divorce, Michael Lockwood claims that the daughter of Elvis Presley should pay a portion of what she makes from her father's estate to cover expenses for their children.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband has requested monthly child support in the couple's ongoing bitter divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Michael Lockwood is dragging the singer back to court, claiming she should pay a portion of what she makes from her father Elvis Presley's estate to him to cover expenses for the former pair's kids.

Lockwood says he and Lisa-Marie enjoyed a lavish lifestyle while they were together - and their children still live that way when they are with mum. And now he wants to benefit from being a rich dad.

"Presley has significant income for purposes of a child support calculation, due to continuing and recurring distributions Presley receives from her trust[s] and from the significant assets including her family business," the filing reads. "Presley's father was Elvis Presley, a world-famous entertainer and one of the most successful people in show business history. Presley is Elvis' sole heir and as such is an owner of Graceland and interests in Elvis' recordings, songs, merchandise rights, and life story rights."

In the documents, Lockwood suggests he should be paid in accordance to the yearly income from the Elvis estate, stating if the amount is $20 million (£14.4 million)-a-year, over $61,000 (£44,000)-a-month should go to him.

Lockwood also claims that he and Lisa-Marie lived primarily off the Elvis money during their marriage, revealing neither of them made any money on their own.

"Their monthly expenses averaged at least $100,000 per month, and the Parties received funds from Presley's family business [either directly or by way of payments made on the Parties' behalf], and distributions from Presley's trust[s] as well as family gifts, which allowed the Parties' extravagant lifestyle," the filing reads.

