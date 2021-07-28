 
 

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online
Marvel Studios
Movie

Capturing the interior soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, the clip shows what looks like the Wakandan throne room which is inscribed with tributes to the late King T'Challa.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - There's still a long way to go before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" heads into theaters, but an early glimpse at the movie has come in the form of set video. Making its way out online, it marks the first video that arrived from the set of the sequel.

Unlike exterior shots typically captured by paparazzi, the first "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" set video captured an interior soundstage somewhere at Tyler Perry Studios. It showed what looks like the Wakandan throne room as it is being built, with black panther statues and gold pillars and tapestries.

While the video didn't seem to show something significant, upon close inspection fans noticed some references to the end of an era in the fictional kingdom's history. The throne room is seemingly inscribed with tributes to the late King T'Challa.

  See also...

Words like "Rest in Power," "King T'Challa," "Our Hero," "(I)t Was an Honor" and "(Waka)nda Forever" were seen inscribed in pillars on the set in the Wakandan language. They were translated using a Wakandan translation key, which was officially published by Marvel in October 2020, though some of the letters were obscured by cameras and lights.

"Black Panther 2" was officially greenlit in 2019, but plans for the film changed following an untimely passing of the lead actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in August 2020. It was later announced that Marvel would not recast the role of T'Challa in honor of the late actor.

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett have been confirmed to return for the sequel, with Michaela Coel being added to the cast in an undisclosed role. "Narcos: Mexico" star Tenoch Huerta was additionally reported to star in the film as villain Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Filming kicked off in June, with Ryan Coogler returning at the helm. The movie is scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release in the United States.

You can share this post!

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

Fetty Wap and Olivia Rodrigo Comparison Sparks Debate on Internet
Related Posts
Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Kevin Feige on 'Black Panther' Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman: It Will Be Extremely Emotional

Kevin Feige on 'Black Panther' Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman: It Will Be Extremely Emotional

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has 'Five Incarnations' of Script With More to Come

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has 'Five Incarnations' of Script With More to Come

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise
Movie

Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie