First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - There's still a long way to go before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" heads into theaters, but an early glimpse at the movie has come in the form of set video. Making its way out online, it marks the first video that arrived from the set of the sequel.

Unlike exterior shots typically captured by paparazzi, the first "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" set video captured an interior soundstage somewhere at Tyler Perry Studios. It showed what looks like the Wakandan throne room as it is being built, with black panther statues and gold pillars and tapestries.

While the video didn't seem to show something significant, upon close inspection fans noticed some references to the end of an era in the fictional kingdom's history. The throne room is seemingly inscribed with tributes to the late King T'Challa.

Words like "Rest in Power," "King T'Challa," "Our Hero," "(I)t Was an Honor" and "(Waka)nda Forever" were seen inscribed in pillars on the set in the Wakandan language. They were translated using a Wakandan translation key, which was officially published by Marvel in October 2020, though some of the letters were obscured by cameras and lights.

"Black Panther 2" was officially greenlit in 2019, but plans for the film changed following an untimely passing of the lead actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in August 2020. It was later announced that Marvel would not recast the role of T'Challa in honor of the late actor.

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett have been confirmed to return for the sequel, with Michaela Coel being added to the cast in an undisclosed role. "Narcos: Mexico" star Tenoch Huerta was additionally reported to star in the film as villain Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Filming kicked off in June, with Ryan Coogler returning at the helm. The movie is scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release in the United States.