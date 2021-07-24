 
 

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

WENN/John Rainford
Music

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is reportedly working on his next studio installment and has enlisted Jeff Beck to help him complete the new project.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is reportedly working on new music with Jeff Beck.

Sources claim The Hollywood Vampires rocker is teaming up with the guitar great on material for his upcoming album.

An insider told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, "They've been collaborating on material for Jeff's next album. It's been great for Johnny to get back to his first true love, which is music."

"Jeff has been a great friend to Johnny during a very difficult time, and being away from Hollywood has been exactly what Johnny needed."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued The Sun newspaper last year (20) for branding him a wife-beater over claims he was violent towards his ex, Amber Heard, but he his lost the libel case and was denied the right to appeal in March.

He is also suing Heard for defamation in the U.S.

Depp is said to be taking a "step back" and looking at focusing on music.

The insider added, "He wants to take a step back from everything and focus on a comeback through music... Johnny hopes to return to films eventually. But it's music first."

And his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Alice Cooper previously revealed his pal channelled his feelings throughout the trial into writing for their band.

He said, "I know Johnny was writing all last year, when that whole thing was going on with him. But you know, that's not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I'm expecting some pretty interesting songs."

Johnny doesn't want the dramas in his personal life to interfere with his music career, and he is ready to get back on tour with the group, which also features Joe Perry.

Alice added, "He said, 'Hey, that's another world. That has nothing to do with what I'm doing in the band.' He's like, 'I can't wait to get back onstage.' He's one of my best buddies."

