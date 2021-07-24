'Gangs of London' Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

AMC+ TV

The production for the second installment of the Gareth Evans-directed ultra-violent crime TV series has been put on pause following positive Covid-19 test.

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on Sky series "Gangs of London" U.K. shoot has been halted for ten days after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (22Jul21).

The film worker tested positive during the production's twice-weekly testing for cast and close-contact crew, and the whole production will shut down for the required isolation period, in line with the latest U.K. government advice. Other protocols Sky has in place, include separate bubbles and close contact groups.

Crew members working inside this close contact group, have been sent home to isolate as a precaution.

"Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority," a spokesperson for Sky told Variety. " 'Gangs of London' S2 production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so."

The show, which premiered in October 2020, was created by "The Raid" director Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, and received Primetime Emmy and BAFTA nominations. It stars Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole and Paapa Essiedu.

In recent days, cameras have stopped rolling on shoots for Netflix's "Bridgerton", "Matilda", and HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" due to positive COVID-19 cases.

"Gangs of London" became the second most-watched original show ever for Sky as it racked up 2.2 million in its first seven days.

It came in second only to 2019's smash drama "Chernobyl", which told the true story of the disastrous meltdown of a Soviet nuclear reactor in 1986.