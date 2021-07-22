Anna Faris Says Secret Elopement Was 'Great' as She Confirms Marriage to Michael Barrett

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Casually breaking the news on her 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' podcast, the 'Overboard' star dishes on details of her courthouse wedding with the 51-year-old cinematographer.

AceShowbiz - Anna Faris is a married woman now. The actress has just revealed that she and her fiance Michael Barrett have quietly tied the knot, not long after he was spotted wearing what looked like a simple wedding ring.

The "Mom" alum casually broke the news in a Wednesday, July 21 episode of her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast. While talking to "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons on the show, she revealed that she and Michael married in a courthouse wedding.

"I'm looking around.. my fiance's right - he's now my husband," she said during a conversation with a caller. "Yes, we eloped," she added, before gushing about the hush-hush ceremony, "It was awesome, yeah, it was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

Realizing that she let the cat out of the bag, Anna apologized to her new husband for not being able to hold it any longer. "I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can't say 'fiance' anymore…," so she reasoned.

Anna did not only shock fans with the news of her secret nuptials, but also her family members. The 44-year-old actress shared, "We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way. My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."

Anna and Michael began dating in September 2017 after working together on the film "Overboard". In February 2020, the actress confirmed her engagement to the cinematographer. The pair sparked marriage rumors after he was seen wearing a simple band during a lunch date with "The House Bunny" star on Tuesday, July 20.

Anna was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. She shares a son, 8-year-old Jack, with the "Jurassic World" actor, who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.