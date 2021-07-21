Rider Strong Gains Confidence to Pursue Filmmaking Dream From Music Video Gig

Instagram Movie

The former 'Boy Meets World' star admits that he prepares to turn his back on acting after taking charge of the promo for Typhoon's new song 'We're in It'.

AceShowbiz - "Boy Meets World" star Rider Strong is preparing to turn his back on acting to pursue his filmmaking dreams.

The former child star rose to fame as troubled teen Shawn Hunter on the 1990s sitcom, and he reprised the role for the 2014 spin-off, "Girl Meets World", which aired for three seasons until 2017.

He has since started winding down his acting gigs to focus on his new career dreams behind the camera as a writer and director, with Strong taking charge of his first music video for the rock band Typhoon.

The promo for new song "We're in It" stars "This Is Us" actor Jon Huertas and "The Amazing Spider-Man" actor Leif Gantvoort, alongside Typhoon frontman Kyle Morton, and Strong admits tackling the sci-fi themed video was a whole new experience for him.

"It's horrifying. It's dark," Strong told People.com, confessing he found the shoot "really challenging" as he likened it to "basically like making a silent film."

"Especially with playwriting, it's all about dialog. It's all about the words and allowing the characters to express themselves verbally. And so for this it was like, 'Oh, no, I have to think purely visually,' " he said of the project, which features Huertas and Gantvoort travelling back in time to try and prevent the death of a friend.

"At first, I was terrified of that. I was taking away what I consider my greatest tool, which is my ability to write with the words."

Now the experience has given Strong new confidence in his pursuit of becoming a filmmaker full time, explaining he's "pretty much done with acting."

"I've spent so much of my career jumping into projects or committing to other people's things... Every time I'd get a studio writing gig, I'd be like, 'This is the one that's going to get made...' and it doesn't happen," he shared. "So now, [I'm] taking the reins and [being] like, 'What do I want to do?' And the truth is, I want to write books and I want to make movies."

"I turned 40 in a pandemic and [I'm] just realizing I want to create the things that I really care about in life," Strong continued. "It's like, 'I need to just take the reins and surround myself with creative people I want to be around and make the projects I want to make.' "