Lil Nas X Vows to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again After 'Sun Goes Down' Backlash

The 22-year-old Grammy winner receives backlash for making a reference to the 'Anaconda' hitmaker on his latest song in which he talks about being a huge fan of Nicki in his younger years.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has addressed the backlash that he receives over a Nicki Minaj reference on his latest single "Sun Goes Down". Sending a message to Nicki's fans, who are known as the Barbz, Lil Nas X took to his Twitter account on Friday, May 21 to make a promise about never talking about Nicki on his songs again.

"to the barbz who feel i'm using nicki's name for attention, the song i released last night was recorded last year," so the rapper, who has been candid about his adoration for Nicki for years, explained on the blue bird app. "and it's about my life which 6 of those years were dedicated to nicki. it's no fake love. but i understand how it looks so i will no longer mention her."

In the said song, the 22-year-old Grammy winner talked about being a huge fan of the "Anaconda" hitmaker in his younger years. "And nobody knows it when you're silent, I'd be by the phone," so he rapped. "Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn, only place I felt I belonged."

Fans, meanwhile, urged Lil Nas X to ignore haters. "We all make mistakes. I'm pretty sure @NICKIMINAJ likes to see how much she inspired you and how much you like her," one person wrote to him. "don't ever be afraid of showing people love! Nicki loves you! She loves all the barbz," someone else added.

However, some others didn't show sympathy for him with one tweeting, "Bout time cause she don't f**k with u....and u finally realize that." Another person sarcastically said, "Queen of rap impact, even celebs are obsessed we get it babe don't worry."

Lil Nas X found himself at the wrong side of the Barbz after he denied running a Nicki Minaj fan account back in June 2020 before he eventually admitted to it. In response to that, Nicki wrote on Twitter that she forgave him although she claimed it hurt a little. "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a Barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth," Nicki said at the time.