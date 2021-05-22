 
 

Danny Masterson Rape Case Taken to Trial After Enough Evidence at Preliminary Hearing

Danny Masterson Rape Case Taken to Trial After Enough Evidence at Preliminary Hearing
WENN
Celebrity

A Los Angeles judge rules there are enough evidence to take the sexual assault allegations against the 'That '70s Show' actor to trial following preliminary hearing.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Los Angeles judge has ordered actor Danny Masterson to stand trial on three historic charges of forcible rape.

The "That '70s Show" star is facing allegations from three women, who claim they were sexually assaulted by Masterson in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ruled prosecutors had presented enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Masterson, who was charged last summer (20), must return to court for an arraignment hearing on 7 June (21).

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but if convicted of all counts, he could face 45 years to life behind bars.

Each of the women testified in a preliminary hearing this week (begs17May21), with the first female, identified only as Jen B., claiming she had visited his house in April, 2003 to pick up a set of keys.

  See also...

While there, she agreed to join some mutual friends for a drink, but started feeling ill and found herself being carried upstairs by Masterson, who put her in the shower to clean off after vomiting.

She alleges the actor then raped her and threatened her with a gun, according to The Associated Press.

Another accuser, named as Christina B., took the stand on Wednesday and revealed she and Masterson had been in a six-year relationship when the star reportedly forced himself upon her in November, 2001.

His third alleged victim, known as N. Trout, told the court she was raped by Masterson in late 2003.

His legal troubles don't end there - the actor, who is free on $3.3 million (£2.3 million) bail, is also fighting a civil suit suggesting his accusers were harassed by people from the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, for taking their complaints to police.

Last year, the judge overseeing the case ruled the dispute must be settled by Scientology officials in "religious arbitration."

You can share this post!

Oprah Defends Harry and Meghan Over Bombshell Interview: Privacy Doesn't Mean Silence

Prince Harry: Trauma of Losing Mom Diana Is 'Remarkably Similar' to Pain Felt by Robin Williams' Son
Related Posts
Woman Accusing Danny Masterson of Rape Reveals Details of Ordeal at Preliminary Hearing

Woman Accusing Danny Masterson of Rape Reveals Details of Ordeal at Preliminary Hearing

Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Rape Charges 7 Months After Arrest

Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Rape Charges 7 Months After Arrest

Women Who Sue Danny Masterson for Stalking Ordered to Enter Scientology's Arbitration

Women Who Sue Danny Masterson for Stalking Ordered to Enter Scientology's Arbitration

Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on His Rape Case With Media Getting Permission to Attend

Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on His Rape Case With Media Getting Permission to Attend

Most Read
Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model
Celebrity

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Lady GaGa Abandoned After Becoming Pregnant With Her Rapist's Child at 19

Lady GaGa Abandoned After Becoming Pregnant With Her Rapist's Child at 19

Angelina Jolie Didn't Shower for Three Days to Avoid Getting Stung in Bee Photoshoot

Angelina Jolie Didn't Shower for Three Days to Avoid Getting Stung in Bee Photoshoot

Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out