Danny Masterson Rape Case Taken to Trial After Enough Evidence at Preliminary Hearing

A Los Angeles judge rules there are enough evidence to take the sexual assault allegations against the 'That '70s Show' actor to trial following preliminary hearing.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Los Angeles judge has ordered actor Danny Masterson to stand trial on three historic charges of forcible rape.

The "That '70s Show" star is facing allegations from three women, who claim they were sexually assaulted by Masterson in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ruled prosecutors had presented enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Masterson, who was charged last summer (20), must return to court for an arraignment hearing on 7 June (21).

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but if convicted of all counts, he could face 45 years to life behind bars.

Each of the women testified in a preliminary hearing this week (begs17May21), with the first female, identified only as Jen B., claiming she had visited his house in April, 2003 to pick up a set of keys.

While there, she agreed to join some mutual friends for a drink, but started feeling ill and found herself being carried upstairs by Masterson, who put her in the shower to clean off after vomiting.

She alleges the actor then raped her and threatened her with a gun, according to The Associated Press.

Another accuser, named as Christina B., took the stand on Wednesday and revealed she and Masterson had been in a six-year relationship when the star reportedly forced himself upon her in November, 2001.

His third alleged victim, known as N. Trout, told the court she was raped by Masterson in late 2003.

His legal troubles don't end there - the actor, who is free on $3.3 million (£2.3 million) bail, is also fighting a civil suit suggesting his accusers were harassed by people from the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, for taking their complaints to police.

Last year, the judge overseeing the case ruled the dispute must be settled by Scientology officials in "religious arbitration."