Comedian Paul Mooney Dies at 79 After Heart Attack

The funnyman, who worked as a comedy writer for the late Richard Pryor, has passed away in California at the age of 79 after suffering from a heart attack.

May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Comedian and longtime Richard Pryor collaborator Paul Mooney has died after suffering a heart attack.

The 79-year-old comedy veteran died at his home in Oakland, California, according to his cousin, Rudy Ealy.

In addition to his stand-up comedy, Mooney appeared in movies like "The Buddy Holly Story", in which he portrayed Sam Cooke, and Spike Lee's "Bamboozled".

He also appeared on Dave Chappelle's "Chappelle's Show".

Paying tribute to his mentor and friend, Chappelle said Paul will be "sorely missed and wildly remembered."

Mooney, real name Paul Gladney, grew up in Louisiana but moved to Oakland at the age of seven.

He worked as a comedy writer for legend Pryor for several years and was also the head writer for sketch comedy show "In Living Color". He was the inspiration for Damon Wayans' character Homey D Clown on the show.

Mooney's memoir, "Black Is the New White", was released in 2007.

Director Ava DuVernay also remembered the late star on Twitter, "Paul Mooney. A comedy giant. I recall listening to his RACE album in college and how formative it was. Yeah, the jokes. But more so, the freedom. He spoke freely and fearlessly about feelings and experiences others found difficult to express. May he be truly free now. Rest, sir."

Actress Viola Davis penned, "Awww.... RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and poignant. So happy to have witnessed your genius live. Rest well!!! Pour down some laughter here. We need it."