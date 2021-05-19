 
 

Jason Momoa to Travel Across U.S. for New TV Series

The 'Aquaman' actor is set to roam the United States to meet influential people leading the way in their respective fields for an upcoming docu-series.

  May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa is hitting the road for a new TV docuseries.

The "Aquaman" star will travel across the U.S. in "On the Roam" to seek out various people, including musicians, athletes, craftsmen, and motorcycle fabricators, who are leading the way in their respective fields and making a difference in their industry, reports People.com.

In addition to hosting, Momoa will serve as an executive producer on the show, which will air on U.S. network Discovery.

A statement released by the actor reads, "On the Roam is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey."

Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer for Discovery & Factual, adds, "We are so thrilled to welcome Jason to the Discovery family! He brings such fresh curiosity and has a magnetic pull to those who've become masters of their craft."

"This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people's passions and processes. I'm incredibly excited for viewers to follow Jason's quest and learn with him along the way."

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Jason Momoa previously revealed he asked Metallica's bassist Robert Trujillo to teach him how to play guitar.

"When I'm with Robert it's like we both came out of the same cave. We're the spitting image, and I absolutely adore him and his son and his family, they're amazing," the actor gushed.

