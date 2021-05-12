 
 

Tom Cruise Admits 'Mission: Impossible 7' Death-Defying Stunt Was Nerve Wrecking

Tom Cruise Admits 'Mission: Impossible 7' Death-Defying Stunt Was Nerve Wrecking
Empire Magazine/Christian Black
Movie

The Ethan Hunt depicter talks about his latest daredevil stunt filmed for the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' movie, admitting he's nervous when filming the dangerous scene.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daredevil Tom Cruise put his life on the line to film a breathtaking bike stunt in the new "Mission: Impossible" movie.

The action man, who is famous for taking on death-defying stunts in his films, reveals he was more nervous than ever about the scene in "Mission: Impossible 7", during which he had to ride a motorbike off a cliff and deploy a parachute.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," Tom told Empire. "The helicopter (filming the stunt) was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike."

  See also...

"I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

"Mission: Impossible 7" is set to open in theatres on 27 May, 2022.

During the production, Tom Cruise reportedly berated crew members on more than one occasion for breaking Covid-19 protocols on the set. But the actor defended himself in a recent interview, insisting strict rules were necessary amid pandemic.

"I've produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' "

"It was seven days a week, it was around the clock, just dealing with a lot of high emotions with people, and helping them through it," he added.

You can share this post!

Matt Damon Rooting for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Be Back Together
Related Posts
Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

Tom Cruise Allegedly Flew Into Rage on Set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' Over Noisy Trees

Tom Cruise Allegedly Flew Into Rage on Set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' Over Noisy Trees

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson Cuddle Up in Adorable 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Pic

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson Cuddle Up in Adorable 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Pic

Most Read
David Tennant to Reunite With 'Good Omens' Co-Creator in 'The Amazing Maurice'
Movie

David Tennant to Reunite With 'Good Omens' Co-Creator in 'The Amazing Maurice'

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Leads Box Office as Summer Movie Season Has a Slow Start

Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Leads Box Office as Summer Movie Season Has a Slow Start

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Rege-Jean Page Plays Down James Bond Rumors as 'a Procedural Thing'

Rege-Jean Page Plays Down James Bond Rumors as 'a Procedural Thing'

2022 Golden Globes Gets Canceled as NBC Calls HFPA to Do It Right Amid Diversity Outcry

2022 Golden Globes Gets Canceled as NBC Calls HFPA to Do It Right Amid Diversity Outcry

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

Tom Cruise on Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7' Amid Pandemic: I Am Responsible for Thousands of Jobs

First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer Highlights the Birth of Supervillain

First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer Highlights the Birth of Supervillain

Dave Bautista Added to the Cast of 'Knives Out' Sequel

Dave Bautista Added to the Cast of 'Knives Out' Sequel

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation