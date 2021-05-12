Tom Cruise Admits 'Mission: Impossible 7' Death-Defying Stunt Was Nerve Wrecking

Empire Magazine/Christian Black Movie

The Ethan Hunt depicter talks about his latest daredevil stunt filmed for the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' movie, admitting he's nervous when filming the dangerous scene.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daredevil Tom Cruise put his life on the line to film a breathtaking bike stunt in the new "Mission: Impossible" movie.

The action man, who is famous for taking on death-defying stunts in his films, reveals he was more nervous than ever about the scene in "Mission: Impossible 7", during which he had to ride a motorbike off a cliff and deploy a parachute.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," Tom told Empire. "The helicopter (filming the stunt) was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike."

"I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

"Mission: Impossible 7" is set to open in theatres on 27 May, 2022.

During the production, Tom Cruise reportedly berated crew members on more than one occasion for breaking Covid-19 protocols on the set. But the actor defended himself in a recent interview, insisting strict rules were necessary amid pandemic.

"I've produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' "

"It was seven days a week, it was around the clock, just dealing with a lot of high emotions with people, and helping them through it," he added.