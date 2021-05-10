 
 

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Drop It Like it's Hot' hitmaker has been showered with prayers and love by fans and friends alike as he reveals that his beloved mother is struggling with illness.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop stars T.I., Busta Rhymes, and Big Boi have sent messages of support for Snoop Dogg after he appealed to fans to pray for his mother.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker has been sharing throwback photos of his mum, Beverly Tate, on Instagram in recent days, suggesting she is battling ill health, although he stopped short of offering up any specific details.

In his initial post, he wrote, "Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y'all pray for her and me (sic)."

On Friday (07May21), he captioned another shot of Tate with a pair of praying hands and heart emojis, as well as a crying face emoticon, and added, "I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you (sic)."

  See also...

Other captions read, "Love u mama (sic)," and, "Mama thank u for having me could of gave me up but u raised a family (sic)."

He also sent her a Mother's Day wish on the U.S. holiday on Sunday as his famous friends flooded the comments sections of each snap with supportive posts.

"Sending Prayers and Positive Energy (sic)," T.I. wrote, as Bun B shared, "Prayers up for moms (sic)," and Busta Rhymes added, "Still sending love and light for Queen Momma Snoop."

Fat Joe, Timbaland, Jay Electronica, Jermaine Dupri, and Public Enemy also had Snoop and his family on their minds, while soccer icon David Beckham wrote, "Praying for you and the family man @snoopdogg (sic)," and actress Mariska Hargitay remarked, "Sending so much love to you and saying prayers for you sweet mom."

You can share this post!

Rock and Roll Trailblazer Lloyd Price Passes Away at 88
Related Posts
T.I. Gives Shout-Out to 'White, Non Racist Friends': 'I Love Y'all'

T.I. Gives Shout-Out to 'White, Non Racist Friends': 'I Love Y'all'

T.I. and Tiny Question Accusers' Credibility as They Hide Identities in Response to New Allegations

T.I. and Tiny Question Accusers' Credibility as They Hide Identities in Response to New Allegations

T.I. and Tiny Accused by Two More Alleged Victims of Rape and Sex Trafficking

T.I. and Tiny Accused by Two More Alleged Victims of Rape and Sex Trafficking

Xscape's Member LaTocha Scott Doesn't Believe Sexual Abuse Allegations Against T.I. and Tiny

Xscape's Member LaTocha Scott Doesn't Believe Sexual Abuse Allegations Against T.I. and Tiny

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Jake Paul Claims His Eye Got Punched in Physical Altercation With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jake Paul Claims His Eye Got Punched in Physical Altercation With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip