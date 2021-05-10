T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Drop It Like it's Hot' hitmaker has been showered with prayers and love by fans and friends alike as he reveals that his beloved mother is struggling with illness.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop stars T.I., Busta Rhymes, and Big Boi have sent messages of support for Snoop Dogg after he appealed to fans to pray for his mother.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker has been sharing throwback photos of his mum, Beverly Tate, on Instagram in recent days, suggesting she is battling ill health, although he stopped short of offering up any specific details.

In his initial post, he wrote, "Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y'all pray for her and me (sic)."

On Friday (07May21), he captioned another shot of Tate with a pair of praying hands and heart emojis, as well as a crying face emoticon, and added, "I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you (sic)."

Other captions read, "Love u mama (sic)," and, "Mama thank u for having me could of gave me up but u raised a family (sic)."

He also sent her a Mother's Day wish on the U.S. holiday on Sunday as his famous friends flooded the comments sections of each snap with supportive posts.

"Sending Prayers and Positive Energy (sic)," T.I. wrote, as Bun B shared, "Prayers up for moms (sic)," and Busta Rhymes added, "Still sending love and light for Queen Momma Snoop."

Fat Joe, Timbaland, Jay Electronica, Jermaine Dupri, and Public Enemy also had Snoop and his family on their minds, while soccer icon David Beckham wrote, "Praying for you and the family man @snoopdogg (sic)," and actress Mariska Hargitay remarked, "Sending so much love to you and saying prayers for you sweet mom."