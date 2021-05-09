 
 

Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd's Murder Facing New Counts for Civil Rights Violations

Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd's Murder Facing New Counts for Civil Rights Violations
Celebrity

The former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd are facing new federal charges for civil rights violations that could lead to death penalty if convicted.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - The four former Minnesota police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd are facing new federal counts for civil rights violations.

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng have been named in a new indictment filed in federal court in Minnesota, regarding the death of Minneapolis resident Floyd in May, 2020.

The court papers, released on Friday (07May21), state, "The defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd."

  See also...

The documents also single out Chauvin, who was convicted for the murder of Floyd last month (Apr21), claiming he deprived Floyd of the right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

Thao and Kueng were additionally charged for failing to intervene as Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes as he struggled to breathe, leading to his subsequent death, which triggered worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

If convicted of the civil rights violations, the men could face life behind bars, or even the death penalty.

The new charges add to the four former cops' legal woes - Chauvin is currently awaiting sentencing for the state murder conviction, while Lane, Thao, and Kueng are due to stand trial in August to face counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

You can share this post!

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students
Related Posts
Fed Ex Employee Fired and NY Correction Officer Suspended for Mocking George Floyd's Death

Fed Ex Employee Fired and NY Correction Officer Suspended for Mocking George Floyd's Death

Music Industry Joins Blackout Tuesday in Solidarity With Black Community

Music Industry Joins Blackout Tuesday in Solidarity With Black Community

Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Death Makes Emotional Return to Crime Scene, Receives Online Hate

Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Death Makes Emotional Return to Crime Scene, Receives Online Hate

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

NBA Star P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner Welcome Their First Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner Welcome Their First Child