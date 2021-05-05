Meghan Markle Turns Father's Day Poem for Prince Harry Into Children's Book

WENN Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to release her first-ever children's book titled 'The Bench' which is inspired by the bond between her husband and their son Archie.

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is adding author to her resume with her first children's book.

The former "Suits" actress was inspired to write "The Bench" - an illustrated story told through a mother's eyes - after witnessing the bond between her husband, Prince Harry, and their 23-month-old son Archie.

The book is brought to life through drawings by artist Christian Robinson, and Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter, hopes the story appeals to families of all make-ups.

In a statement, she shared, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

"The Bench" is described as a story which "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family."

It will be published through Random House Children's Books on 8 June (21), and the company's executive vice president, Mallory Loehr, is thrilled to have landed the opportunity to work with Meghan.

She said, "Meghan's touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel. Christian's art beautifully matches the tender emotion of Meghan's words, and every spread is infused with a vibrant sense of joy and love."

"The Bench is timeless - it feels destined to become one of those books that people will be reading for generations to come."

Meghan has also put her vocal skills to use by narrating an audiobook version of the story.