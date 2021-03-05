Wendy Williams Introduces Rumored New BF, Jokes Birdman and More Try to Ruin Their Date Night

WENN/Avalon/JLN Photography Celebrity

In a new photo that Wendy has shared on her Instagram account, the 56-year-old TV host is seen snuggling to her rumored boyfriend whom she calls 'REAL gentleman.'

AceShowbiz - Is Wendy Williams back to the dating game? The popular TV host sparked dating rumors as she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her cuddling up to a man who has been identified as an entrepreneur named Mike Esterman.

In the photo that Wendy shared on Thursday, March 4, Wendy was seen snuggling to her rumored boyfriend whom she called "REAL gentleman" while sitting in the back seat of the car. She wrote in the caption, "Mike & I are having fun!! I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman."

Later, Wendy seemed to be making some inside jokes involving Birdman, Randy Jackson and Mario Lopez. "But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself," so she cryptically added.

Not much is known about Mike, but he's "a full-service celebrity booking agency specializing in celebrity event bookings, appearance placement and product endorsements," according to his company's website Esterman.com. It is said the company has worked with stars like Beyonce Knowles, Paris Hilton and Alicia Keys. He also worked as a spotlight dancer on the shows Bandstand and Dance Party USA prior to founding the company.

While it's unclear if Wendy and Mike are in a romantic relationship, she said in an episode of her show "The Wendy Williams Show", "There's nobody getting dating and showing around here until I found love, okay."

She also admitted that she "want[ed] a boyfriend" during her appearance on Access Hollywood. "I like to kiss, but kissing is germ-y because of the virus. I like to hold hands. But I want a boyfriend, and you just can't make it happen. You have to put yourself out there, you know?" she revealed on February 25.