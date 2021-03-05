 
 

Wendy Williams Introduces Rumored New BF, Jokes Birdman and More Try to Ruin Their Date Night

Wendy Williams Introduces Rumored New BF, Jokes Birdman and More Try to Ruin Their Date Night
WENN/Avalon/JLN Photography
Celebrity

In a new photo that Wendy has shared on her Instagram account, the 56-year-old TV host is seen snuggling to her rumored boyfriend whom she calls 'REAL gentleman.'

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Wendy Williams back to the dating game? The popular TV host sparked dating rumors as she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her cuddling up to a man who has been identified as an entrepreneur named Mike Esterman.

In the photo that Wendy shared on Thursday, March 4, Wendy was seen snuggling to her rumored boyfriend whom she called "REAL gentleman" while sitting in the back seat of the car. She wrote in the caption, "Mike & I are having fun!! I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman."

Later, Wendy seemed to be making some inside jokes involving Birdman, Randy Jackson and Mario Lopez. "But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself," so she cryptically added.

  See also...

Not much is known about Mike, but he's "a full-service celebrity booking agency specializing in celebrity event bookings, appearance placement and product endorsements," according to his company's website Esterman.com. It is said the company has worked with stars like Beyonce Knowles, Paris Hilton and Alicia Keys. He also worked as a spotlight dancer on the shows Bandstand and Dance Party USA prior to founding the company.

While it's unclear if Wendy and Mike are in a romantic relationship, she said in an episode of her show "The Wendy Williams Show", "There's nobody getting dating and showing around here until I found love, okay."

She also admitted that she "want[ed] a boyfriend" during her appearance on Access Hollywood. "I like to kiss, but kissing is germ-y because of the virus. I like to hold hands. But I want a boyfriend, and you just can't make it happen. You have to put yourself out there, you know?" she revealed on February 25.

You can share this post!

Report: Ryan Reynolds Furious Over Disney's Censorship on 'Deadpool 3'
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease