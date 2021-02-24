 
 

Zendaya Coolly Rephrases Gendered Question in New Interview

In another interview, the Emmy winner addresses the criticism toward her movie 'Malcolm and Marie' for having a white director and writer while the story is about two black characters.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has no problem in speaking her mind. During a new virtual interview with Vanity Fair, the 24-year-old Emmy winner was given some personality revealing questions, one of which apparently didn't sit quite well with the actress.

The said question was, "What is the quality you most like in a man?" To that, the "Euphoria" star quickly corrected, "I most like in a person, how about that?" She then proceeded to answer, "It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it."

She went on to elaborate, "And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special."

Zendaya also shared in the interview that a "perfect happiness" was being able to do what she loves and do it with people that she loves. As for her "greatest fear," the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star said that it was "probably disappointing the ones that I care about."

She also admitted that she needed to improve her vocabulary, though she didn't necessarily hate it. Zendaya then shared that she admires her grandmothers the most, adding that her current state of mind was being gratitude for everything she's got in the past year.

In another interview, Zendaya addressed the criticism toward her movie "Malcolm & Marie" for having a white director and writer while the story is about two black characters. "What's interesting is I think a little bit of our agency was stripped away. Like this was just kind of Sam spewing things through us without realizing that we are not only actors in this, but we're co-financiers and producers with P.G.A. marks. You can't get those unless you actually do the job," Zendaya, who also served as a producer of the Netflix movie, told The New York Times.

She went on to say, "I think it also oddly mirrors a little bit of Marie's plight, right? It's like Marie saying the whole movie [Malcolm's film] is also mine. But actually, in real life, we do have the credit, this is ours, and John David, I, and Sam equally own this film."

"It's not like it belongs to someone else and I just got cast in it. He wrote it for us too, and I think if you're going to write something, you have to acknowledge experiences of the [black] character you're writing. I thought a lot of conversations I had with Sam came through," Zendaya added.

