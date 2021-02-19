Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy

Instagram TV

While Tayshia admits that the TV host's words 'affected a lot of people, you know, myself included,' she thinks the fact that he takes ownership of his mistake 'speaks volumes on his behalf.'

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tayshia Adams has weighed in on Chris Harrison's decision to step aside from "The Bachelor" franchise "for a period of time" following his controversial comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior. In a new interview on Thursday, February 18, Tayshia claimed that the decision was "a really good thing."

"I think after reading his apology there's a few things that stuck out to me, it hit my heart a little bit more to know he actually meant what he was saying," she said during her appearance on "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation". "He said, 'By excusing historical racism I defended it,' which is the absolute truth, and the fact that he called that out and owned up to that and he acknowledges that, means a lot to me."

She went on saying, "Also the fact that he said, 'This is not just a moment but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make each day,' also meant a lot to me, because it isn't just a moment, just like how Blacks Lives Matter isn't just a trending topic on Instagram -- it's a thing that's taking place every single day that we should actively try to partake in and better."

Tayshia added that Chris' words "affected a lot of people, you know, myself included." She continued, "I think that by him taking ownership, and just not just saying issue an apology and then just going back to work the next day like nothing happened speaks volumes on his behalf."

Chris announced that he decided to take a break from the franchise on February 13 in addition to apologizing to the black community, to the BIPOC community. "My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you," the TV host pleaded. "I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people from these communities who I've had enlightening conversations with over the past few days, and I am so grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism."

"The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," he elaborated. "To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."

Chris landed in hot water after defending Rachael for allegedly attending a 2018 fraternity party that a Reddit user described as an "antebellum plantation themed ball" while discussing the matter with former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay.