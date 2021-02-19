 
 

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy
Instagram
TV

While Tayshia admits that the TV host's words 'affected a lot of people, you know, myself included,' she thinks the fact that he takes ownership of his mistake 'speaks volumes on his behalf.'

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tayshia Adams has weighed in on Chris Harrison's decision to step aside from "The Bachelor" franchise "for a period of time" following his controversial comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior. In a new interview on Thursday, February 18, Tayshia claimed that the decision was "a really good thing."

"I think after reading his apology there's a few things that stuck out to me, it hit my heart a little bit more to know he actually meant what he was saying," she said during her appearance on "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation". "He said, 'By excusing historical racism I defended it,' which is the absolute truth, and the fact that he called that out and owned up to that and he acknowledges that, means a lot to me."

She went on saying, "Also the fact that he said, 'This is not just a moment but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make each day,' also meant a lot to me, because it isn't just a moment, just like how Blacks Lives Matter isn't just a trending topic on Instagram -- it's a thing that's taking place every single day that we should actively try to partake in and better."

  See also...

Tayshia added that Chris' words "affected a lot of people, you know, myself included." She continued, "I think that by him taking ownership, and just not just saying issue an apology and then just going back to work the next day like nothing happened speaks volumes on his behalf."

Chris announced that he decided to take a break from the franchise on February 13 in addition to apologizing to the black community, to the BIPOC community. "My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you," the TV host pleaded. "I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people from these communities who I've had enlightening conversations with over the past few days, and I am so grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism."

"The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," he elaborated. "To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."

Chris landed in hot water after defending Rachael for allegedly attending a 2018 fraternity party that a Reddit user described as an "antebellum plantation themed ball" while discussing the matter with former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay.

You can share this post!

Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys Died One Day Before His Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Lashes Out at Question If Kylie Jenner Is Allowed to Befriend Jordyn Woods Again
Related Posts
'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Surprisingly Crashes Cocktail Party

'Bachelor' Recap: Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Surprisingly Crashes Cocktail Party

'Bachelor' Recap: Two Villains Are Eliminated After Matt James' Confrontation

'Bachelor' Recap: Two Villains Are Eliminated After Matt James' Confrontation

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses the 'Bullying' Accusations

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses the 'Bullying' Accusations

Most Read
Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV

Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock