Dave Chappelle Agrees to Let His Show Stream on Netflix After He Gets His License Back
The 'Chappelle's Show' star thanks his fans, crediting them for helping him get his 'name back' after his show was allegedly licensed to Netflix without his consent.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Chappelle's Show" is returning to Netflix, the comedian has announced in a 10-minute video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (10Feb21).

In the clip from a stand-up performance recorded at Stubb's Waller Creek in Austin, Texas, he explained the show will be returning to the streaming service on Friday (12Feb) after he agreed a new licensing deal with Comedy Central bosses.

"I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it's nothing," Chappelle told the audience. "And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much."

Chappelle's Show was removed from Netflix last November (20), less than a month after its debut. He made the request after allegedly being unable to receive royalties for the show based on a contract he signed with Comedy Central and its parent company, ViacomCBS. He also claimed the show had been licensed without his consent.

Chappelle opened the video, which shows him performing a standup set, discussing how he caught COVID-19 last year which he blamed on his eagerness to perform.

"I did because in the beginning of the pandemic, I talked to a guy in the live entertainment business and I said, 'When can we go back to work?' He said probably some time in 2022," Chappelle said. "And I said, 'There's no f**king way I can wait that long.'"

He also touched on the Capitol riots in the U.S. "Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can't kneel during a football game try to beat a police officer to death with an American flag. ... They carried a Confederate flag through the rotunda. The Confederate army didn't even do that," Chappelle said.

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Justin Timberlake Apologizes for 'Failing' Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
