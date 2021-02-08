Jamie Dornan Learns He Has Free Access to 'Trolls World Tour' Only After Spending $300 to Rent It

WENN Celebrity

When appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor shares the story how he spent hundreds of dollars to rent his own movie on iTunes for his young daughters.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan spent $300 (£218) renting his own movie, "Trolls World Tour", for his kids - before discovering he could have accessed it for free.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor was so excited to show his daughters - Dulcie, seven, Elva, four, and one-year-old Alberta, who he shares with wife Amelia Warner - his film that he spent hundreds of dollars renting it time and time again on iTunes.

Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", he laughed, "So, this is what happened. You know the countdown two weeks out (from Trolls World Tour) where I constantly tell 'em, you know, I did it for them - I basically pleaded with Universal just to put me in the picture."

"And so, I was like, 'It's coming out in two weeks, guys, daddy's going to be in this movie.' 'It's coming out next week, guys'. 'It's coming out in three days!' 'It's coming out tomorrow'."

"They were so excited, like pandemonium excitement in the house. And then it comes out and I'm like, 'OK I guess I'll buy it on iTunes or whatever.' It's like £17, that's like $25. So, I'm like, 'Wow, OK,' buy it, you know they want it. You only get it for 24 hours, the next day they're like, 'Hey we want to watch Trolls again!' I'm like, 'Oh, sure.' I'm gonna have to buy it again. I think I bought it four or five times!"

However, when Jamie got in touch with his agent, he discovered he was entitled to a code to allow him to access the film for free to show his family and friends any time he wanted.

"After like a week I got in touch with my agent who was like, 'Oh, by the way, Universal says there's a code that you use whenever you want to watch Trolls World Tour.' I was like, 'Oh great. I've already spent like $300'," he sighed.