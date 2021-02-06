 
 

Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols

Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols
WENN
TV

The 'From Dusk Till Dawn' actress admits she struggled to keep up with the coronavirus protocols as she kept forgetting to wear face masks when she's on the set.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Salma Hayek is constantly scaring people away on film and TV sets amid the Covid-19 pandemic because she frequently forgets to wear her face mask.

The "Frida" star admits she really should know better, having served as an executive producer on Netflix's Mexican drama series "Monarca", but she has repeatedly been scolded by other cast and crewmembers for unintentionally going mask-less as she wanders from post to post.

"I was producing a show, Monarca..., the second season, and so I, as a producer, had to go through all the (COVID) complications to get the show going, and so we could finish it," she told U.S. breakfast show "Today". "And even knowing all of that, when I went to do it (act) myself after being an actress for more than 30 years, I would do everything wrong!"

  See also...

"I eat most of the time on the craft table (sic) and I would go to the craft table, try to grab something, and they're like, 'No! Don't touch anything!' I'm like, 'It's a Snickers bar.' They're like, 'No! Don't touch it...!'" Salma recalled.

"And after a take, I take my mask off and... I go, 'I'm gonna go check it out on the monitor...,' and everyone's running away from me. 'No, you can't come this way, you have no mask!' "

"I know that those are the rules but when you're used to it (regular life on set) for so long, it's so weird," she added.

You can share this post!

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Related Posts
Netflix Orders Salma Hayek's Tequila-Soaked Drama

Netflix Orders Salma Hayek's Tequila-Soaked Drama

Most Read
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
TV

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Marilyn Manson Removed From 'American Gods' and 'Creepshow' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson Removed From 'American Gods' and 'Creepshow' Amid Abuse Allegations

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan in 'Trouble' After Watching Sex Scenes With Mom

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan in 'Trouble' After Watching Sex Scenes With Mom

'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

'Better Call Saul' Leads TV Nominations at 2021 WGA Awards

'Better Call Saul' Leads TV Nominations at 2021 WGA Awards

'The Nevers' First Trailer Shows Superpowers in Victorian England

'The Nevers' First Trailer Shows Superpowers in Victorian England

Nicola Coughlan Recalls Accidentally Stabbing 'Bridgerton' Co-Star on First Day of Shooting

Nicola Coughlan Recalls Accidentally Stabbing 'Bridgerton' Co-Star on First Day of Shooting

George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Receives Cease and Desist Letter

George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Receives Cease and Desist Letter

Katherine Heigl Confesses to Having This Regret Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Controversy

Katherine Heigl Confesses to Having This Regret Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Controversy

'Emily in Paris' Writer Angry at Golden Globe Snub of 'Brilliant' Show 'I May Destroy You'

'Emily in Paris' Writer Angry at Golden Globe Snub of 'Brilliant' Show 'I May Destroy You'

'The Masked Dancer' Exotic Bird Revealed as 'American Idol' Winner

'The Masked Dancer' Exotic Bird Revealed as 'American Idol' Winner

Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Renee Zellweger to Make TV Debut Through Crime Series 'The Thing About Pam'

Renee Zellweger to Make TV Debut Through Crime Series 'The Thing About Pam'