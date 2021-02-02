Mike D Auctions Off Beastie Boys Memorabilia to Raise Money for Charity

Celebrity

The 'No Sleep Till Brooklyn' hitmaker decides to sell his awards, including platinum plaques and two MTV Video Music Awards, for good cause after his mother Hester passed away.

AceShowbiz - Beastie Boys star Mike D has raised thousands of dollars for charity after selling off his old band memorabilia.

The "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" hitmaker, real name Michael Diamond, recently revealed his mother Hester used to keep all of his career accolades, but following her death last year (20), he decided to auction off his awards, including platinum plaques and two MTV Video Music Awards won for "Intergalactic" and "Sabotage".

The funds raised will benefit children's food charity Good Eats, to provide meals for kids in need in his native New York.

Alerting fans to the news last week, ends January 29, Mike D shared an Instagram photo of the MTV moonman, earned in 1999 for Best Hip-Hop Video, and wrote, "I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don't get me wrong - I'm appreciative of them, it's just not something I need to look at. Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that's a whole other story."

"Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had... I know the s**t is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that's fine. But all the $ (money) goes to @goodeatsorg - an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond (sic)."

The Sotheby's sale took place online on Friday, January 29, with Beastie Boys highlights including the MTV VMAs, which each sold for $22,680 (£16,580), and a platinum sales award presented to Diamond for the group's 2004 album, "To the 5 Boroughs", which went under the hammer for $15,120 (£11,000).

Gold and platinum plaques for 1989 release "Paul's Boutique" were also hot lots, going for $21,420 (£15,660) and $22,680 respectively.