 
 

Mike D Auctions Off Beastie Boys Memorabilia to Raise Money for Charity

Mike D Auctions Off Beastie Boys Memorabilia to Raise Money for Charity
Celebrity

The 'No Sleep Till Brooklyn' hitmaker decides to sell his awards, including platinum plaques and two MTV Video Music Awards, for good cause after his mother Hester passed away.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beastie Boys star Mike D has raised thousands of dollars for charity after selling off his old band memorabilia.

The "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" hitmaker, real name Michael Diamond, recently revealed his mother Hester used to keep all of his career accolades, but following her death last year (20), he decided to auction off his awards, including platinum plaques and two MTV Video Music Awards won for "Intergalactic" and "Sabotage".

The funds raised will benefit children's food charity Good Eats, to provide meals for kids in need in his native New York.

Alerting fans to the news last week, ends January 29, Mike D shared an Instagram photo of the MTV moonman, earned in 1999 for Best Hip-Hop Video, and wrote, "I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don't get me wrong - I'm appreciative of them, it's just not something I need to look at. Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that's a whole other story."

  See also...

"Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had... I know the s**t is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that's fine. But all the $ (money) goes to @goodeatsorg - an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond (sic)."

The Sotheby's sale took place online on Friday, January 29, with Beastie Boys highlights including the MTV VMAs, which each sold for $22,680 (£16,580), and a platinum sales award presented to Diamond for the group's 2004 album, "To the 5 Boroughs", which went under the hammer for $15,120 (£11,000).

Gold and platinum plaques for 1989 release "Paul's Boutique" were also hot lots, going for $21,420 (£15,660) and $22,680 respectively.

You can share this post!

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Kelsea Ballerini Recounts How Her First Meeting With Miranda Lambert Turned Bloody
Related Posts
Joe Biden Yanks Off Campaign Ad Featuring Beastie Boys Song Following Backlash

Joe Biden Yanks Off Campaign Ad Featuring Beastie Boys Song Following Backlash

Beastie Boys Allow Joe Biden Campaign to Use 'Sabotage' in New Ad

Beastie Boys Allow Joe Biden Campaign to Use 'Sabotage' in New Ad

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Condemn Anti-Asian Attacks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Beastie Boys Condemn Anti-Asian Attacks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Most Read
Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media
Celebrity

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43