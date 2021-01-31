 
 

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

The 'Emotionally Scarred' rapper is adding restaurateur to his resume as the hip-hop artist is gearing up for the opening of his first eatery in Atlanta later this year.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Baby is preparing to become a celebrity restaurateur by opening his first eatery in Atlanta, Georgia.

The "Emotionally Scarred" star is currently working on the finishing touches to the lounge-style venue, where consumers can enjoy good food while sipping on cocktails and listening to live music.

He had originally hoped to launch the new venture this month (Jan21), despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now looking at a late winter opening.

"I have a new restaurant and I'ma open it in Atlanta (sic)," he told XXLmag.com. "It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March."

As for the kinds of dishes set to feature on the menu, Lil Baby said, "You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that."

He has yet to reveal the name of the restaurant, but he won't be the only hip-hop star in the city's food service industry - 2 Chainz boasts his Escobar chain while Ludacris and Sean "Diddy" Combs both previously ran eateries in Atlanta, too.

Lil Baby previously told Billboard his inspirations when it came to making business decisions.

"I ain't gon' lie. It's a group of 10 to 12 OGs. Dudes who about 40 and over," he said. "Rich Paul, Corey Gamble, to name a few on the tip of that one, but street dudes who been in the game for 30 years or who been out the game for 30 years and still lasting. So people like that. I'm heavily influenced by older figures. I don't know a lot of older women who influenced me -- maybe one. But older men, I'm really influenced by older men who been through something."

